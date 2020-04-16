Neil Bhoopalam Says He Can Act Even When He's 80; Cites Amitabh Bachchan As An Example

Neil Bhoopalam impressed many with his debut performances in No One Kill Jessica (2011) and in NH10 (2015). He was recently seen in a web series, The Raikar Case. Even after being acclaimed for his act, Neil has not appeared in many films. The actor revealed that he is in no rush to sign movies and cites Amitabh Bachchan as an example. Read to know more.

Neil Bhoopalam says he can act till 80

In an interview with a news agency, Neil Bhoopalam said that he is content with the kind of work he is doing. He said that there are some jobs in which one cannot work every day and acting is one of them. He added that he has no hurry in the kind of work, he is doing.

Neil said that his career span is not of 20 years and he can keep acting even at 80. He cited the example of Amitabh Bachchan and said that even at this age, the Big B is unstoppable and reiterated the fact that the career of a performer just continues. However, the NH10 actor also said that there are people who advise him to do as much work as possible because of the age factor but he still does not want to rush.

Talking about working on selective projects, Neil said that he likes to balance things out. He makes sure that he is working on a new play. He studied advertising, so he is working on that as well. He stated that he is a product of mass media revolution because there are so many talents that have got the opportunity to be a part of new-age entertainment with new kind of cinema and Digital Avenue opening up.

Neil thinks now that people are sitting at home, and home entertainment is finding new space in our lives, which will play an important part for all the young actors in the show. He also mentioned that he is playing a part in the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please 2!

