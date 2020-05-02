Rishi Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, And Disha Patani's Films To Binge-watch This Weekend

With everyone stuck in lockdown and so much content available to watch, everyone is spoilt for choices. At times like these, it can be tough to pick one thing to watch. Take a look at a few movies of Rishi Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, and Disha Patani that you can stream for an amazing weekend.

Rishi Kapoor

102 Not Out

Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out hit the screens in 2018. The film starred Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The plot revolves around a 102-year-old man who lives with his 75-year-old son and wants to break the record for being the oldest living man on Earth. This film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Do Dooni Chaar

Directed by Habib Faisal, Do Dooni Chaar hit the screens in 2010. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The plot revolved around the Duggal family who want to raise their standard of living and responsibility the falls on the head of the family, who is a school teacher. This film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kapoor and Sons

Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor and Sons hit the screens in 2016. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan. It revolves around Arjun and Rahul who return home to visit their ailing Grandfather. Things take a turn when a girl causes a rift between the two brothers. This film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Satyajit Ray -

Professor Shonku o El Dorado

Directed by Sandip Ray, Professor Shonku El Dorado is based on a story by Satyajit Ray. Released in 2019, the film stars Dhritiman Chatterjee, Eduardo Munniz, and Subhasish Mukhopadhyay. The film revolves around a genius professor Shonku who heads into the Amazon in search of the mythical El Dorado with the help of his supernatural powers. This film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Disha Patani

Baaghi 2

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 hit the screens in 2018. The plot revolves around Neha whose 3-year-old daughter gets kidnapped and then she calls her former boyfriend for help. Ronny, who is in the army remembers a promise he made to her and agrees to help her find Rhea. The film stars Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Manoj Bajpayee. This film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kung Fu Yoga

Released in 2017, Kung Fu Yoga is directed by Stanley Tong. The film stars Jackie Chan, Disha Patani, and Amyra Dastur. The plot revolves around an archaeology professor Jack who teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure. when they are ambushed, Jack uses his Kung Fu knowledge to flee the scene and locate the treasure. This film is available for streaming on Netflix.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story is based on the life of MS Dhoni. The film stars Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Shushant Singh Rajput. This film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

