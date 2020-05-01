'Thank You For Being Ridiculously Honest': Hrithik Roshan's Tribute For Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor who lost the two-year battle with leukaemia on April 30, sent shock waves in the Indian cinema. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note for him.

With a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik thanked him for being blatant and ridiculously honest about his work and wrote, "Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. .I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me . Everytime dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you", I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which.

"You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself," Hrithik said.

He further added: "Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work."

Hrithik concluded by saying, "And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much."

Official message from Rishi Kapoor's family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

