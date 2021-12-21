'Welcome' Director Anees Bazmee Celebrates 14 Yrs Of Film With Majnu Bhai's Comic Painting

Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer Welcome is undoubtedly one of the most iconic comedies in Bollywood, and still remains fresh in the audience's minds for its hilarious storyline, and on-point comic timings of the ensemble cast. The film charts the hilarious tale of two underworld dons Uday (Nana Patekar) and Majnu (Anil Kapoor), wanting to forge ties with an innocent family for their sister Sanjana's (Katrina) marriage. Chaos ensues when they cross paths with Dayal Ghunghroo's family, who are also looking to get their nephew Rajiv (Akshay) married.

On the 14th anniversary of the film. director Anees Bazmee commemorated it in a hilarious way by sharing Majnu Bhai's famous painting, which has a donkey on top of a horse. He quipped that despite 14 years into the film's release, the painting remains relevant in memes today.

Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of Welcome with Majnu Bhai's painting

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 21, the filmmaker dropped a picture of the hilarious panting and wrote, "It's been 14 years since the release and this painting is still relevant in the memes today, makes you feel grateful when something that you created (movie and the painting both ) is still spreading laughter after so many years. #14YearsOfWelcome. PS - Jis din mein brush uthata hu, us din script nai uthata." Take a look

Fans joined in to celebrate the occasion, with many dropping laughing emoticons as they recollected the particular scene. One user jokingly remarked," Creativity at its best", while another quipped," One of the best Hindi comedy films of all time."

The film also starred Mallika Sherawat and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and it also marked veteran Feroz Khan's last on-screen appearance. The movie got a sequel titled Welcome Back in 2015, which also went on to become a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which is being billed as an unusual love story surrounding him, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush. The film's tracks have already become raging hits among the audiences, who are now awaiting its release on December 24 as it will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANEES BAZMEE/ @RAJBIR KUMAR)