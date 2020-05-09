What Does Twinkle Khanna Want For Mother's Day? Watch Her Kartik Aaryan Style Monologue

Twinkle Khanna a.k.a. Mrs Funnybones never misses a chance to leave her fans rolling on the floor. Her sense of humour is known to all and once again was poured all over in her latest Mother's Day 'monologue'.

Giving a shout-out to all the 'mothers', Twinkle Khanna shared what 'mothers really want' on this special day instead of fancy gifts and greetings. Calling herself not a bad mom but a 'bada** mother', Twinkle began her speech by saying, "I am going to tell you what mother's really want for Mother's Day or what at least I want for Mother's Day."

"I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me any questions. Don't ask me where is your blue T-shirt, don't ask me what is 15+73, don't ask me what is going to happen to your 'A' level exams, don't ask me what's for lunch, don't ask me when you can go and meet your friend, don't ask me when the lockdown will lift," Twinkle said.

She further added: "Some of you watching this may think I am a terrible mom and sometimes I also wonder the same thing especially when my little one looks at me and calls me "Bad Mumma." But deep down I don't think I am a bad mom. I think that I am a bada** mom though I have a perfectly fine posterior. So here's wishing all you bada** moms a happy mother's day and the ones with the good ass a happy mother's day to you as well."

Twinkle's video was an instant hit on social media. A fan wrote, "Omg, you just echoed my feelings", another said, "Nailed it once again!!!". Watch below —

