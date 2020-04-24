Twinkle Khanna Shares A Post For Pregnant Women To Raise Awareness Amid COVID-19

Currently, under the stringent lockdown rules, several hotspot areas are under complete containment, and a lot of misinformation is floating around the Internet. In these panic-stricken moments, versatile actress Twinkle Khanna shared a post talking about the calmest parents are turning into paranoid hypochondriacs.

Twinkle Khanna shares stories of pregnant females

Twinkle shared a still from the multi-starrer film Good Newwz where a pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen lying on the stretcher in the operation theatre with Akshay Kumar sitting beside her. While sharing the post, Twinkle tried to disseminate the information about how mom-to-be ladies are facing problems during the pregnancy amid the lockdown.

While sharing the information on the social media, Twinkle also shared the story of “Dr Grishma Desai, gynaecologist at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, who has delivered 10 babies in the last month, shares the best practices for panicked parents-to-be and spreads a message of positivity.”

While sharing the post, the Mela actress wrote, “Navigating a pregnancy during coronavirus lockdown: As several hotspot areas are under complete containment, even the calmest parents are turning into paranoid hypochondriacs. Read the story by going to @tweakindia and on our page description, click on linkin.bio/TweakIndia and then tap on the corresponding image. Representative photo: A still from Good Newwz.”

The story on the platform revolves around all pregnant ladies who are narrating their current situations and how their cravings for junk food and home-cooked versions aren’t good enough. The ladies are scared that if the lockdown continues even after delivery, their family and friends will only see them virtually.

Fans of Twinkle stormed the comment section with their remarks on the same and extended their best wishes to all would-be parents. One of the users wrote, “So needed right now!!! All the best to the would-be parents.” Another user took the entire situation funnily and wrote, “Hilarious.” A third user wrote, “Heloo maam I am your great fan. You are doing a great job by sharing this.”

