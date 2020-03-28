What's The Corona Kavach App? All You Need To Know About The Indian Govt's COVID19 Tracker

The Coronavirus pandemic has become a matter of international concern with confirmed cases crossing the mark of 597,267 and the death of 27,365 people around the globe. People need to safeguard themselves by practising social distancing. It has become important for the government to test as many people as they can and find out more confirmed cases. The count of confirmed cases in India has reached the number of 873 patients with 149 new cases in just 24 hours. To find out more cases and to spread information about the dangers of COVID-19, the government has launched a new application called Corona Kavach.

What is the Corona Kavach app?

The Corona Kavach app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The software is a location-based Coronavirus tracker app which allows the user to understand if they have come in contact with any COVID-19 positive patient. The application also comes with other added features that can track a person's breathing capacity, and a survey form which allows everyone to check symptoms, and guides them to see a doctor if needed.

How effective is the Corona Kavach app expected to be?

According to the reports, the beta version of Corona Kavach app has crossed 10,000 downloads on Play Store. The MeitY said in a statement that "This Coronavirus tracker app is being developed in the public interest to give information and capture the outbreak of coronavirus. The data will be used to conduct analysis and provide information about the active COVID-19 cases in India."

According to the government's expectations, this coronavirus tracker app will help it monitor the status of the community spread of COVID-19, and keep citizens away from infected users. The guidelines of Corona Kavach state that "Your location data stays offline and is shared only when there is a potential health risk."

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to share the Corona Kavach with other SAARC nations which include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh. However, Corona Kavach has not officially released and only the beta version is available currently.

