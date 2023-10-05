What Is The Mahadev Online Betting Scam In Which Bollywood Celebs Are Under ED Scanner?

Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 in the Mahadev gaming app scam. The ED has been hot on the trail of Bollywood celebrities after news broke that 14 popular faces from India and Pakistan performed at one of the main accused Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in Dubai in February 2023. This has led to a rising curiosity about the Mahadev gaming app scam.

3 things you need to know

Mahadev Online Book App is promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who are main accused in the online betting scam.

Allegedly, the money paid for Sourabh Chandrakar's Dubai wedding was through hawala channels.

Ranbir Kapoor, who had endorsed the app, has been summoned by the ED and will be questioned regarding the mode of payment for his services.

What is the Mahadev Online Betting Scam?

Mahadev Online Booking App, which is promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, allegedly allowed online players to place illegal bets on their platform. Participants indulged in illegal gambling online and placed bets on games such as tennis, badminton, poker, cricket and card games. The company has been active since the last four years.

Sourabh and Ravi have been reportedly running their operations out of UAE. The entire operation is said to be operating via call centers spread throughout Nepal, the Netherlands, UAE, and Sri Lanka. It has been alleged that the company made Rs 5,000 crore through the proceeds of the scam.

14 celebrities, influencers under ED scanner

One of the accused in the online betting case, Sourabh Chandrakar married in Dubai in February 2023. The arrangements for the wedding reportedly cost Rs 260 crore. Several Bollywood stars such as Tiger Shroff, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are under ED's scanner.

Why has Ranbir Kapoor been summoned by the ED?

As per PTI, Ranbir has been asked to appear at the agency's Raipur office on October 6. According to the probe by the ED, it is alleged that the actor was involved in promoting the Mahadev app. He is said to have endorsed the online betting platform and even received remuneration for which allegedly came directly from the collections made via the scam. Ranbir has even made appearances on social media posts and advertisements shared for the Mahadev app.