Kareena Kapoor Khan At Armaan Jain's Wedding: Get Inspired By Her Sartorial Choices!

The wedding season is here and it demands you to up your desi looks game. Be it a sari or long ethnic skirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to give fashion inspiration to her fans. There are a lot of ways you can take inspiration from her dressing styles. We are crushing on Kareena Kapoor Khan and her effortless looks from Armaan Jain's wedding functions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Armaan Jain's wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked strikingly beautiful in Manish Malhotra’s silver mirror embellished lehenga for the wedding reception. She teamed it up with a sequined dupatta and a beautiful neckpiece with matching earrings. The actress sported a simple half up half down hairstyle, while her red lipstick, filled-in brows and black mascara accentuated her look.

Videos from the wedding celebration are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, the Kapoor sisters are seen dancing on the song Bole Chudiyan with director-producer Karan Johar. Bole Chudiyan is a song from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

For the wedding, Kareena was dressed in a yellow saree, which she complemented with a golden coloured sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a neat bun while her earrings and a small, round bindi complemented her beauty and elegance. As for Taimur, the little one dressed up for Armaan's wedding in a navy-blue coloured printed kurta and white pyjama and looked cute as a button. The adorable mother-son duo even posed for pics before heading for Armaan's wedding.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Takht, which is an action-drama helmed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. She will also be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Apart from this, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan. The film is slated to release in March 2020.

