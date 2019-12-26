Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali, Kunal Kemmu Celebrate Christmas; See Pic

Looks like Bollywood is not getting off the celebration mode anytime soon. Christmas celebrations are followed by huge New Year parties. The newest to be added to the list is Bollywood’s Pataudi family.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate Christmas at Pataudi palace

The Pataudi family including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu recently visited the Pataudi Palace to bring in the holidays. The palace was decorated with loads of Christmas decorations for the same. Soha Ali Khan even took to her social media to share a few pictures.

A few hours ago, Kunal Kemmu took to his social media to share a picture of the group outside the Pataudi palace. In the picture, all the four of them are standing next to a Christmas tree that has been lit up in celebration of the festivities. While we cannot see the children in the picture, all the four of them surely look very relaxed.

Check out Kunal Kemmu’s post here:

On the other hand, a day before they left, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had a big Christmas bash at their residence in Mumbai. The party was attended by many of their close friends and family. Some of the attendees included Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, etc.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani along with Kareena. The film is all set to release on December 27, 2019.

Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium. The film is the sequel of the 2017 hit film, Hindi Medium. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next, titled Takht. Kareena has also signed to star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump.

