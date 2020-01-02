What Makes Deepika Padukone A True Capricorn? Read To Know Full Details

Born on January 5, 1986, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s sun sign is Capricorn. The 10th of the zodiac sign, Capricorn is said to be ruled by the planet Saturn. Capricorns are known for their down-to-earth nature, calm demeanour and perseverance. They are also one of the most reliable and mature zodiac signs. As evident, Deepika also possesses these cosmic traits.

Ambitious and driven to succeed

Making her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika has starred in dozens of movies. Despite having a rough patch in her career, Deepika has come off as one of the most successful Bollywood actors today. Ever since she starred in Cocktail, Deepika has reportedly given box-office hits one after the other, the latest one being Padmaavat in 2018.

Reliable and dependable

In the last season of Koffee with Karan, netizens got to know how much of reliable person Deepika is. The talk-show host, Karan Johar was feeling overwhelmed when he got to know that he is going to be the father of twin children. The Bollywood director felt the need to confide in somebody and reportedly turned to Deepika. The actor had kept mum on the subject and netizens only got to know this when Karan himself revealed the incident.

Discipline

In the industry, Deepika Padukone is one of the few celebrities known for her discipline and professionalism. Deepika herself reportedly traces it back to her athlete days. The actor has also revealed that her parents, especially her mother, were strict and made sure to teach the daughters (Deepika and her younger sister, Anisha) discipline from a young age. In fact, during a media interaction, Deepika has even revealed that she is trying to bring some discipline into the life of her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Can be brutal with words when angry

Many still remember the third season of Karan Johar’s talk-show, Koffee with Karan, where Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor came together. Just after her alleged breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika had given some of the most controversial answers. When asked which brand should Ranbir endorse, the actor had given a controversial reply hitting Ranbir. Later, however, they had reportedly cleared the air between them and are now very good friends. A similar controversial reply had come when Deepika was asked about Katrina Kaif.

