Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'No Land's Man': What To Expect From The Tragic Comedy Flick

Currently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his upcoming film, No Land’s Man. The drama flick is helmed and co-produced by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. However, the makers have not revealed the released date of No Land's Man yet.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer No Land's Man also features Eisha Chopra and Vikram Kochhar in pivotal roles. The film primarily revolves around a tragic, strange and at times the funny journey of a South Asian. The man's journey takes a layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the U.S.

'No Land's Man explores the strange world of today'

In an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that No Land's Man explores the strange world of today, with strong humour, satire, and emotion. He also added that he felt constrained to be associated with the project in more than just the capacity of an actor. He thought that this is the kind of film that really needs to be created.

The comedy-drama flick won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014. It was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan and was also chosen as the Best Project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year. Currently, No Land's Man is in pre-production and principal photography will begin soon.

No Land's Man is co-produced by Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who is a popular Bangladeshi actor, and Farooki. Anjan Chowdhury of the Bangladeshi conglomerate is producing the film under the banners of the Square Group. And lastly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is producing under the banner of his production house Magic If Films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had recently starred in the year 2019's Photograph. In 2018, he also went to Cannes and Toronto for the release of Manto. The star has also surprised fans and critics with his previous projects including Lion, The Lunchbox, Miss Lovely, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani, and Peepli (Live) that garnered immense appreciation.

