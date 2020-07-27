Salman Khan's Fam-jam To Ayushmann's Game Time, A Look At How Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Even during the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities do not fail to entertain their fans during the weekends. While Salman Khan spent his weekend with his family, Ayushmann Khurrana recreated his childhood memories playing Lagori. Check out what Bollywood celebs were up to this weekend, July 25 - July 26.

Salman Khan

This weekend, Salman Khan was spotted spending quality time with his family. The actor recently shared a picture with his nephews and little niece from his Panvel farmhouse. The picture shared by Salman Khan has Sohail Khan’s elder son, Nirvaan Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s kids, Ahil and Ayat Sharma. In the picture, the actor and Nirvaan are holding Ahil and Ayat. He is wearing a yellow t-shirt and is seen in trimmed hair and beard. Salman Khan captioned the post as “Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15” [sic]. Take a look at the post here.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in his hometown, Chandigarh. The actor spent his weekend playing with his friends. He played Lagori, also known as seven stones. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a video of cycling. Here, he can be spotted wearing a mask and helmet. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared his weekend glimpses on his Instagram stories. Check out the snaps here.

Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story

Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is currently staying with his family during the coronavirus breakdown. During this weekend, Varun Dhawan shared a cute picture of himself with his adorable little niece Niara. Here, the actor is seen carrying his little angel in a basket. The Student Of The Year debutant captioned the picture saying, "Sunday ðŸ¦˜workout ðŸ’ª". Take a look at the heart-melting picture.

Arjun Kapoor

This weekend, Arjun Kapoor was spotted binging on some junk food. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared his Sunday menu. First, he shared a picture of his favourite pizza. The actor wrote, "Pizza is bae". In another story, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of a meal sent by his sister Rhea Kapoor. In this story, you can see a meat-filled burger, a container of fresh fries. He wrote, "Garlic mayo is da bomb. @rheakapoor Sunday burger for a bit and bite".

Image Source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Stories

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Saturday was all about coffee. The actor shared a picture on Instagram. In the click, Vicky can be seen sitting at the sun-kissed corner of his house, in his casual white t-shirt, white cap and grey shorts. And he is holding his coffee mug in the hand, with a smile on the face. Posting the picture, Vicky wrote - “à¤•à¤¾à¤«à¤¼à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤«à¤¼à¥€ à¤¡à¥‡! â˜•ï¸ðŸ¡ðŸŒ¤”. On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story of Sunday lunch. Here, Sunny Kaushal was spotted and Vicky explained that the lunch was made by Sunny.

Image Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Stories

