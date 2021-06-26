When Alaya F Felt Varun Dhawan Would Make A Good Boyfriend, Here's Why

Apart from posting photos and videos on social media along with a brief caption to give a peek into her life, Bollywood actor Alaya F has often opened up about her personal life during interaction with multiple entertainment portals. Interestingly, in June 2020, the actor played a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama and revealed that her contemporary Varun Dhawan would make a good beau. To explain her take further, Alaya added that Varun has been with Natasha Dalal, who is now his wife, for "so long". However, she later added that Varun would be a good husband.

Alaya F picks her contemporary as best friend, boyfriend, brother & husband

Interestingly, in the rapid-fire round, Alaya was asked that whom will she make her best friend, boyfriend, brother and husband. The options given to her were Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor. Starting with Vicky Kaushal, Alaya told that she would like to make him her best friend as he seems like a "nice guy".

As mentioned above, she interchanged Varun with Kartik and picked the latter as her boyfriend and the former as a husband. Interestingly, Alaya did not answer that to whom she would pick as her brother. However, she bragged about Tiger Shroff and asserted that he can be a good best friend, boyfriend and husband. Apart from answering this, Alaya also addressed a rumour about her. The actor revealed that many speculated that she had got lip-filler, but she actually didn't.

A peek into Alaya F's movies

Interestingly, the 23-year-old actor marked her debut in showbiz in 2020 with a Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. In the comedy-drama film, she played the character of Saif's daughter. The film, opened with a mixed response from the critics, did a decent business at the BO. Apart from Saif and Alaya, the ensemble star cast of the film also featured Tabu. Alaya will be collaborating with Jackky Bhagnani's production banner again. However, the details of the project such as the title, cast member and release date, among many others, are still under the wraps.

IMAGE: ALAYA F IG

