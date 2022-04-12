When Alia Bhatt Revealed Ranbir Kapoor Was Her 'biggest Crush' Back In 2012; Watch

After dating each other for years, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are rumoured to get married soon. The couple, who has been open about their love for each other and also their plans to get married, is expected to exchange vows soon. While fans are extremely excited about the wedding and are calling it the biggest wedding in Bollywood, they are also revisiting some interviews of the couple when they have talked about each other, unaware of what the future held for them. Amid the speculations about their wedding, Alia Bhatt's years-old interview is making rounds on the internet in which she expressed her love for Ranbir.

The video of Alia Bhatt talking about Ranbir Kapoor dates back to 2012 when the actor was promoting her debut film Student Of The Year. During the event, the actor revealed how much she was impressed with Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Barfi that it made her love him more. She also admitted to having a crush on the Sanju actor. Alia said, "I have always loved Ranbir. I love him more after Barfi. He is my biggest crush and he will be my biggest crush."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story

Alia Bhatt had earlier mentioned how she met Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, where Ranbir was working as an assistant director. While Alia had a crush on the Barfi actor ever since, love reportedly bloomed between them after they were roped in for the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The couple made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in 2018. Since then, the two have often talked about their love and relationship with each other.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot on April 14 at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the couple has not made any official announcement yet. Their pre-wedding festivities are expected to be held at RK Studios, which is currently all decked up with lights.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt