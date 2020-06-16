When Deepika Padukone Learnt A New Language For A Movie; Read Details

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in a media interview, revealed that she learned Tamil for her role in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. The movie narrates the tale of a man heading towards Rameshwaram to immerse his grandfather's ashes. Further in the interview, Deepika Padukone confessed that it was tough to learn the language. However, she used all the experiences she had with Tamilians in her lifetime to enact the role of Meenamma, revealed Deepika.

Also Read | Nagpur Police Use Still From Chennai Express To Encourage Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

Chennai Express, starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Satyaraj, and Nikitin Dheer in the lead, narrates a hilarious tale of two characters who runoff from their respective houses for different reasons. Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty marked the second collaboration of Padukone and Khan after Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om (2007). Chennai Express released in 2013 reportedly earned Rs. 203 crores at the box office making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Pretty Sarees From 'Chennai Express' Are For Every Occasion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Funny Scenes From The Comedy-action 'Chennai Express'

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor and her fight against her perpetrators. The film, that also marked Deepika's debut as a producer, reportedly collected Rs 32 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan To Feature In Rohit Shetty's 'Chennai Express 2'?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed to the on-going lockdown.

Besides the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled movie with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The movie was supposed to go on floors in March this year but due to the coronavirus scare, the makers had to cancel the shooting of the film. However, the makers are reportedly pragmatic that they would start shooting soon. Apart from the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has the remake of Hollywood movie The Intern in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.