Nagpur Police Use Movie's Poster To Encourage Social Distancing During COVID-19 Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus, Nagpur Police shared a screengrab of a scene from the film Chennai Express to encourage social distancing on April 5. As the number of coronavirus cases spike to 3,588 and the death toll has reached 99, authorities across nation are taking precautionary measures to ensure people remain indoors and prevent the highly contagious pathogen. The caption was also a modification of an original dialogue from the film that says, “don't underestimate the power of a common man". The Nagpur Police has made several headlines in recent days by providing food to the needy and ensuring lockdown rules are followed in the area.

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

‘So Funny’

Amid intense atmosphere due to lockdown and increasing cases of COVID-19, the Twitter users found the post “funny” and lauded the Nagpur Police for their sense of humour. Social Distancing is seen as the most effective way to stem the drastic spread of coronavirus. Some of the internet users even pointed out that the next scene, the actors sit close to each other, and said they wished that the next scene comes in their life too with the coronavirus being controlled.

Let's pray that the next scene comes in our real life too! Hope things get better after the lockdown. — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) April 5, 2020

Best one ❤️ — Saloni Sharma (@salonisrkian) April 5, 2020

Funny love 💖 — Ashraf Hayat (@ashrafhayat22) April 5, 2020

So cool. Hope ppl will understand this and strictly follow it. — Mrinalini Sharma (@Mrinalini_1) April 5, 2020

Awesome — Rana Ayub (@2610_prince) April 5, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 65,841 lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected at least 1,218,124 people. Out of the total infections, 253,818 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

