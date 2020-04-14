When Deepika Padukone Took A Dig At Ranveer Singh's Badminton Skills; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone, during a media interview, was asked about the badminton skills of her husband, Ranveer Singh. She was asked whether Ranveer Singh has played badminton with her. Nodding her head as a reply Deepika admitted that Ranveer had played one game of badminton with her. Further, when asked about the winner of the match, Deepika replied, "Is that a question I need to answer?"

Deepika Padukone, the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, is reported to be a great badminton player like her father. Reports claim that the actor loves the sport and has shown her mettle in the court a few times.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on home-quarantine due to the lockdown initiated to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. During their time in the lockdown, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seen spending their time meticulously. Here is what Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh up to during lockdown.

Cooking:

Exercising:

Cleaning and Organising:

Soon Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the screen space in sports-drama '83. The upcomer is inspired by the events of the 1983 World Cup. The Kabir Khan directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, among others in pivotal roles. The upcomer was slated to hit the marquee in April 2020, however, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the movie is pushed to a later date. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have an array of films up for release in the year ahead.

