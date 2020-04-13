When Deepika Padukone Had Revealed She Initially Didn't Want To Commit To Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always manage to raise the relationship quotient higher with their adorable on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The duo also indulges in some cute social media banter making fans love them even more. But did you know that before getting married, Deepika Padukone wanted to have a causal relationship with Ranveer?

In an interview with a portal, Deepika Padukone had revealed that she was distrustful about relationships and didn’t want to commit herself as she was left heartbroken several times. She also revealed that when she met Ranveer Singh, she was completely exhausted as she had been constantly in and out of relationships and wanted to be alone for some time. Deepika Padukone also said that she had always given her hundred percent ever since she began dating and had never casually dated anyone.

She also said that when she met Ranveer in 2012, she told him that there is a connection between them, but didn’t want to commit as she was scared to be heartbroken again. She also revealed that she told Ranveer if she ever felt attracted to different people she will do her thing. However, Deepika Padukone did not have eyes for anyone else, ever since Ranveer Singh walked into her life. She said that couldn’t get herself to do any of that. She also revealed that she didn’t emotionally invest in their relationship but when she looks back ar her relation with Ranveer, she feels that she was emotionally invested in him. She also said that when they got married, she was never unsure about him.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. Their ceremony was attended by family and a few close friends of the two. The couple is currently spending their time together due to the quarantine and is seen posting adorable pictures on their social media handle.

