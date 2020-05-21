When Dharmendra And Hema Malini Bid A Teary Goodbye To Esha Deol After Her Wedding, Watch

Esha Deol took a trip down the nostalgia lane when she shared a snippet from her wedding film. She took to her social media on May 20 to share the video with fans. In the video, her parents and stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini are seen getting teary-eyed during Esha's vidaai.

Esha Deol shares an emotional video from her wedding

The video was shot during a vidaai ritual where Esha Deol is seen throwing rice behind her while walking towards her new life. The Amma Mia author is in tears and takes a moment to gather herself. She then hugs both Dharmendra and Hema Malini who are in tears as well and says goodbye to them. The video perfectly captures the emotional moment shares by the family as they had to bid goodbye to their daughter.

Esha's sister Ahana is seen close by as she cries while holding the rice. Thanking the videographer for capturing the moment, Deol wrote, "@badalrajacompany #memoriesforlife Thanks & best wishes to u my dear @badalrajacompany! U are fantastic at his job 👍🏼 ♥🧿". [sic] The video is from eight years when Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot. The couple had a love marriage in 2012 and share two kids. The elder daughter was born in 2017 and they welcomed their second baby girl in 2019.

When Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrated 40 years of their marriage on May 2, Esha Deol took to her social to wish them for it. She shared a series of adorable pictures of the couple and penned down a lovely caption for them. In the first picture, both of them are smiling as they pose for the picture and are holding hands.

Second, Deol shared an old picture of the two where Hema Malini has hands around his should and Dharmendra is simply posing for the camera. Lastly, she shared another old picture of the couple where they look totally adorable. She wrote in her caption, "Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness ,love , happiness & the best of health !🧿🤗 @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam

Love you ,

Esha , Bharat,Radhya & Miu ♥♥♥♥♥♥💕". [sic]

On the work front, Esha Deol recently launched her book titled Amma Mia. The book is a self-help novel that acts as a guide to mothers with new-born babies. The author shares recipes, anecdotes and advice from one mother to another with her own experience with motherhood.

