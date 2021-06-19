When Diljit Dosanjh Called Hockey Player Sandeep Singh The 'Soorma' Of His Life

Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh played the lead role in Sandeep Singh’s biopic film, Soorma, which hit the theatres in 2018. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, the actor had previously spoken about playing the role and how the character moved him to the core. He shed some light on the life of Sandeep Singh, which is inspiring and larger-than-life in every way. Diljit Dosanjh stated that he considers Sandeep Singh to be an inspiring Soorma of his life as he had not another story as inspiring and surreal as his.

Diljit Dosanjh speaks on Sandeep Singh’s life

Actor Diljith Dosanjh, in an interview with Colors Cineplex in 2018, had spoken about his film Soorma and why it is a tale that needs to be known. Speaking about the legendary Indian hockey team captain, the actor said that his story is quite filmy and apt for a celluloid story. He admitted that even though he knew about Sandeep Singh as an athlete, he was not aware of his inspiring story and his road t success. He explained how the man took a bullet in his back while he was travelling on the train, leaving him paralyzed instantly. He was even told that he would never be able to walk again but he refused to accept this reality, defeating his disabilities with sheer hard work and dedication. Diljit Dosanjh also stressed on the fact that the hockey game puts a lot of stress on the back and it was a big deal to make a comeback after such a deadly injury.

Diljit Dosanjh also spoke about the support Sandeep Singh received when he was recovering from the bullet injury. He stated that Sandeep’s brother, Bikram, was a major support system in his life and a few other close people also helped him immensely. Diljit Dosanjh highlighted in the interaction that Sandeep Singh holds a record for the fastest drag-flick shot, which is a move in the hockey game. The actor also mentioned that he has heard of various ‘Soorma’ stories in the past but has never witnessed them in real life, before.

IMAGE: DILJIT DOSANJH INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.