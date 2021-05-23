When Diljit Dosanjh Revealed The Kind Of People He Cannot Work With

Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh revealed how important it is for him to work with the people he likes. The singer, who will be seen in Honsla Rakh, sat down for a candid interview where he talked about his working experience in Bollywood and Punjabi industry. Read more to know about Diljit Dosanjh's team and the people he works with.

Diljit Dosanjh revealed his ideal team

The singer-actor sat down for an interview with Haroon Rashid for BBC Asian Network and take about his private and professional life in Bollywood. After being complimented about his team's hospitality, the singer revealed that it was important for him to work with people who matched his 'wavelength'. In the same interview, the singer opened up about his weakness that created several obstacles in his professional life.

Diljit stated that he cannot work with people who do not match his energy. Adding further to his point, the 37-year-old singer said he cannot sit or talk with people who do not match his energy and revealed that he hesitates to work with such people. Admitting to the fact that some artists keep their work-life professional and do not bother with their personal sentiments, Diljit firmly stated that it was not the same with him.

Daljit Dosanjh on working with his team

After revealing his ideal team and companions, the actor also opened up about his current team and his experience with them. He admired and credited his team for staying on the same wavelength as him but also added that they, occasionally, encounter issues with each other. Diljit revealed that there are times where he would scold his team and vice versa.

A look at Diljit Dosanjh's videos and movies

The Punjabi singer delivered several super hit songs in Punjabi as well as the Bollywood industry. His songs Dil, Ishq Ho Gaya, Back 2 Basics and G.O.A.T. became top-charting hits upon their release. Diljit Dosanjh's movies such as Ambarsariya, Sardaarji 2, and Punjab 1984 contributed to his success in the film industry. The actor will be seen in a Punjabi romantic drama, Jodi, set to be released this year.

IMAGE- DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM

