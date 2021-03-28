When Diljit Dosanjh Was Called Out For Calling Kylie Jenner 'Sher Bachhiye'

In 2019, Kylie Jenner was called the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine. This had put the internet on an edge as Kylie's supporters were as many as those who were against the idea. As Kylie fans flooded the internet with wishes for the young beauty mogul, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh too took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Kylie Jenner.

He wrote, "Balle tere Cali die Sher Bachhiye" in a deleted tweet. Diljit has been known to be a big fan of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister. He has also left many comments for her on her Instagram account several times. Diljit Dosanjh was one of the only people to celebrate Kylie Jenner's new title.

Diljit Dosanjh's major crush on Kylie Jenner

Diljit Dosanjh has openly acknowledged his love for Kylie Jenner. He has often been noticed commenting on the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' posts, Instagram Stories and live sessions leaving a flirty comment or two for Kylie. When he was invited to a famous talk show in 2019, he was asked by the host about his obsession with Kylie Jenner. Diljit commented that it wasn't an obsession but 'love' for the reality TV show star. When asked about the limitations of his love, the Punjabi singer said his love was unconditional.

In another interview with PTI, Diljit said that he loved Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star. He further added that more than loving her, he became interested in people's views and the number of people interested in the situation. He also said that he was enjoying the attention on the comments he left about Kylie Jenner. He revealed that he would write his tweets and comments in Punjabi to Kylie Jenner so she wouldn't reply. He also wanted the internet to have fun along with him.

Back in 2016, Diljit had released a song called Do You Know. This led to fans asking him whether the song was secretly about Kylie Jenner. He went on to reply to his fan saying that he was openly serenading her through the song and not "secretly".

On the work front

Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in the movie Jodi. The movie will be written and directed by Ameerdeep Singh. On March 4, 2021, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the release date for the movie. Jodi release date is June 24, 2021. The movie will also star actors Nimrat Khaira and Drishtii Garewal.

(Image Courtesy: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)