When Jaya Bachchan Shared The 'secret To A Long Marriage' With Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 50th anniversary today (June 3). To commemorate the occasion, Shweta Bachchan shared a sweet note for her parents. The post also included a monochrome photo of the couple.

In the image, Amitabh can be seen in a printed shirt and white pants. Jaya, on the other hand, was dressed in a saree. The two were snapped locking eyes with each other. Shweta’s caption read, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're ‘Golden’ once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it.”

More on Amitabh-Jaya's relationship

Amitabh and Jaya caught each other's gaze in the beginning of 1970 when the Mard actor came to the Pune Film Institute alongside famous director K. Abbas and a number of other performers. They fell in love at the set of Guddi. Their relationship deepened while working on Ek Nazar. The two, later, got married on June 3 in 1973.

The couple share two kids named Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Abhishek is married to Aishwarya Rai and they have a daughter Aaradhya. Shweta is the wife of Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Agastya and Navya Naveli.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. Next, he will be seen in Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release next year in January.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and others. She is also a member of Rajya Sabha.