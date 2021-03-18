When Kareena Kapoor Revealed Her Reaction If Alia Bhatt Became Her Sister-in-law

Kareena Kapoor is known for giving candid and outspoken responses to media questions. Quite some time back, when asked about Kareena Kapoor's brother Ranbir Kapoor's relationship with Alia Bhatt, she did not hesitate to reveal what she felt. See what Kareena Kapoor had to say about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship.

Kareena Kapoor's reaction to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship is one of the most talked-about ones in B-town. The couple has been dating for quite a while, leading to various rumours of Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. During one event, Kareena Kapoor was asked what would be her reaction if the pair got married, to which the actress had said that she would be really happy and said that “I'll be the happiest girl in the world ”.

Recently, Kareena had wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday through her Instagram stories and had called the Highway actress a 'superstar'. Kareena and Alia will be sharing the screen in a highly anticipated multi-starer period drama Takht, which will also feature actors like Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor recently gave birth to her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan. The couple is already parents to son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the critically acclaimed 1994 movie Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks. She also posted a picture of Aamir Khan from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha on her Instagram on his birthday. While sharing the photo, Kareena called Aamir her 'Lal' and wished him on his birthday and also wrote that she couldn't wait for the fans to him in the movie. The duo was also seen together in the hit movie 3 Idiots.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action movie Brahmastra. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies and has been in news since its announcement. The movie also features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The movie is part one of the trilogy.