When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opened Up About His Small Roles In Movies And Ads

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given various memorable performances throughout his career. Before stepping into the shoes of the main lead in Bollywood, the actor was a part of various other movies and ads. In an interview back in 2012, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminisced about his days from the initial period of his career and even shared an incident related to his role in an advertisement.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about the initial days of his career

Back in 2012, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview with Bollywood Hungama reminisced about the initial days of his career. The actor revealed that he had to struggle for almost 10 years before landing the role as the main lead. The actor revealed that his first acting job was in Aamir Khan's 1999 film Sarfarosh which was just for 50 seconds, the actor was also seen in the movie Munnabhai MBBS in a cameo appearance. Nawaz shared an incident and said that during that time, he did about 5-6 advertisements, but he was a part of the crowd. When the coordinator found that Nawaz did not have an artist card, he cut his money and gave him the remaining amount.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gained fame for his portrayal of Faizal Khan in Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur and his portrayal of the archetypal short-tempered intelligence officer Khan in the 2012 film Kahaani. Siddiqui further gained international fame for his portrayal of notorious crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde in the crime thriller show Sacred Games. The show is the only Indian series to appear on The New York Times' "The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade" list. A few of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies include Motichoor Chaknachoor, The Lunchbox, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Badlapur and Manjhi – The Mountain Man.

The actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The movie also features actors like Neha Sharma in the lead roles alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming American-Indian-Bangladeshi movie No Land's Man.

