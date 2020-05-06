When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Played Second Fiddle To The Hero In Movies

Nawzuddin Siddiqui started his acting career playing blink and miss roles in movies like Sarfarosh, Munnabhai M.B.B.S, and others. However, after his role in movies like Kahaani (2012) and Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2 (2012), Nawazuddin was reportedly been offered lead roles. In a long-acting career, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in movies in all capacities. Here are times when Nawazuddin Siddique played the second fiddle.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a second fiddle

Kick (2014)

The movie, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, narrates the tale of a thief named Devil. The movie had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of second fiddle to Salman Khan's character Devil. The movie released in 2014 was a blockbuster hit and brought Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the limelight.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The movie, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of a small girl who unknowingly crosses the border of India and Pakistan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan had Nawazuddin playing the role of a journalist who shares the screen space with Salman Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 2015 was a massive hit.

Te3n (2016)

The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, narrates the riveting tale of a man who embarks a journey to find a missing person. Playing a pivotal role in the crime-thriller were Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan. Although the movie could match up to the expectations of the audience, was however appreciated for its novel narrative.

Mom (2017)

The movie, Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, and Sajal Ali in the lead, narrates the tale of a mother whose daughter gets molested by a gang of men. The story of the movie depicts how the mother takes revenge from all the men with the help of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a private detective in the film. The movie released in 2017 received positive reviews.

