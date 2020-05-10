When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed Why He 'loves Watching English Movies'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a media interview with an online portal, revealed that he loves watching English-language movies. In the interview, he also revealed that he is in love with Vittorio De Sica's Bicycle Thieves (1948) and Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather (1972). He exclaimed that he is inspired by the movies and the performances of the actors. He said that the actors in movies like Bicycle Thieves and The Godfather inspire him to be a better actor.

The interview published on an online portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed that he is envious of Hollywood because it offers actors exciting roles. The actor also talked about his favourite Bollywood actors. He said he loves Amitabh Bachchan and his action movies where he played the angry young man character. In the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also seemed to be in awe of Salman Khan. He said that he is a huge fan of Salman Khan and his movies.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Check out the poster of Roam Rome Mein:

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy.

