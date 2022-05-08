Bollywood star Neena Gupta has been an inspiration for many. The actor has had a struggle-filled career and personal life and has always broken various stereotypes by setting up an example of what a powerful woman and a single mother can do. From choosing to become a single mother to opting for a variety of roles in her 60s, the actor never fails to inspire women. However, there was one time when she opened up about her hardships dealing with how she did not even have enough money to afford surgery for pregnancy. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, here is how Neena Gupta went past financial struggles and every hurdle in life to raise her daughter.

Neena Gupta published her biography Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography last year. In her memoir, the actor opened up about several struggles in her personal and professional life and also how she chose to become a single mother in the late 80s. The actor also opened up about her financial struggles and how she could not afford a C-section during her pregnancy.

Neena Gupta opens up on her financial struggles during pregnancy

Neena Gupta shares her daughter Masaba Gupta with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. The actor chose to become a single mother and conceive her child out of wedlock. Last year, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share an excerpt from Neena Gupta's memoir in which the actor revealed she had Rs 2000 during her pregnancy and could only afford to give birth normally. She stated that she didn't have enough money to go through C-section but luckily during the last few days of her pregnancy, her tax reimbursement of Rs 9000 helped her sufficient money to give birth to Masaba via surgery.

The excerpt read, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only 2,000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost 10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of 9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with 12,000 in my bank account."

Masaba Gupta reacted to the same and penned how she learns so many things from her mother. She wrote, "As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world." Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are set to share the screen space in the upcoming season of their Netflix show Masaba Masaba.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta