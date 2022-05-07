Mother's Day 2022: 'Mimi' To 'Mai', On-screen Moms Who Broke Stereotypes Around Motherhood

''Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws,'' a quote by novelist Barbara Kingsolver rings true to the ears as we see women redefine motherhood over the years. From a stay-at-home mom to a working mother, there are several iterations to motherhood as women find break out from the stereotypes and norms of society. However, one thing remains consistent and that is the fierce love and possessiveness over their kids.

Over the years, Bollywood has brought to the world iconic mothers that have challenged the traditional norms and values and have broken free from the stereotypes to write their own definition of motherhood. Ahead of Mother's Day 2022, take a look at some on-screen mothers who broke the stereotypes of motherhood.

1. Mimi

Laxman Utekar's 2021 directorial film Mimi starring Mimi proved to the world that parenthood is not simply limited to having a biological kid. With an ambition in mind, Mimi accepts the offer of becoming a surrogate mother to be abandoned by the couple after they discovered that the child could be born with a genetic deformity. Despite having her world turned upside down, Mimi steps into the role of motherhood and raises the kid on her own.

2. Mai

Netflix's recent thriller series Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar grabbed several eyeballs on social media. After witnessing the death of her daughter, Mai takes matters into her own hand and embarks on the mission to unravel the truth behind her kid's gruesome death. The series shows the extent of a mother's love that comes with an instinctive fierceness of protecting their child prevalent in nature.

3. Mother India

One of the most iconic films of Bollywood is based on the themes of a mother's unconditional love for her kids and the sacrifices quite unfathomable for some people. Starring Nargis Dutt, the 1957 film Mother India tells the story of a righteous mother Radha who raises her kids in dire poverty. Despite their deplorable conditions, Radha maintains her integrity and refuses to bow down to evil setting a great example to her kids.

4. Badhaai Ho

Bollywood and Hindi soap operas might be responsible for establishing the enemy trope between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law but it has also given several gem moments where these relationships prevail in love and understanding. Amit Sharma's 2018 directorial Badhaai Ho showed a mother of a 25-year-old man (Ayushmann Khurrana) getting pregnant. Her mother-in-law goes against her own kids who try to berate her for getting pregnant at that age and stands up for her daughter-in-law.

5. English Vinglish

Mothers often devote their lives to their kids and never stop doing so till their last breath. They often lose their own identity while doing so. However, Gauri Shinde's 2012 directorial English Vinglish starring Sri Devi showed the mother of two discovering her own after she joins English coaching classes to keep up with her kids. She also ends up finding her ambition and identity that she lost in the way.

Image: Instagram/@sakshitanwarworld/kritisanon