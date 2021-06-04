When Neeti Mohan Shared A Clip From Wedding Of Tahira Dancing To Sonam Kapoor's Song

Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya had tied the knot on February 15, 2019, in an exquisite ceremony in Hyderabad. Pictures and videos of the couple from their wedding events had taken the internet by storm. In May, a few months after their marriage, Neeti had shared an unseen video from her sangeet, in which actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Harshdeep Kaur, Benny Dayal, Catherine Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Shalmali, Vishal Dadlani, Abhijit Vaghani, Anusha Mani, Vasuda Sharma, sisters Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Kriti Mohan, Vijay Prakash, Mankeet Singh, grooved to the beats of Sonam Kapoor's famous song Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

This video from Neeti Mohan's wedding was first shared by her friend Harshdeep Kaur, who has voiced the song with Navraj Hans. Harshdeep had posted it to wish Neeti on her 3rd-month wedding anniversary. Sharing the same, she had penned, "When DJ wale babu doesn’t play your song, we sing it ourselves. Major throwback to our impromptu practised performance on Ishq Mitha at Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Ki Shadi."

Neeti had reposted it and had remarked that everyone needs best friends like these bunch of people. She had further thanked them for making her wedding extremely special and memorable. As they completed two years of their marriage in 2021, they shared some happy pictures and announced their pregnancy.

When Ayushmann-Tahira and others danced at Neeti's wedding

On June 3, Neeti Mohan's husband and she announced that they welcomed a baby boy while sharing a black-and-white portrait of the duo. Neeti wrote, "Our family, Nihaar Pandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes."

As soon as the happy news about Neeti Mohan's baby boy gained momentum over the internet, fans and celebrities congratulated the couple. Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Anuja Joshi, Allu Sirish, Sugandha Mishra, Simple Kaul, and many others penned sweet wishes.

