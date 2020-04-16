When Nushrat Bharucha Opened Up About Her Fight Against Depression

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. She started her acting career in Bollywood with the 2006 film, Jai Santoshi Maa, however, Nushrat rose to fame after her work in Love Sex Aur Dhokha alongside Rajkummar Rao. The Bollywood superstar has churned out several popular films since then, like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and many more.

In an older interview with an entertainment portal, Nushrat Bharucha opened up about her struggle with depression and the darkest phase of her life. She believed that commercial films weren't for her and that she wanted to work in an objective-based film. Nushrat Bharucha shared that she had hit rock bottom and had lost faith as an actor, as a performer and also as a person. She thought she can't really act. The Dream Girl actor also added that in the darkest phase of her life, there was a lot of emptiness and she had no clue about her future.

Nushrat Bharucha further added that during her depressive phase, her family was her biggest support. They had heard her cry to sleep and knew she was disturbed and heartbroken. She also added that her biggest strength that helped her survive these days or in this industry for so long was her family. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star said that had she been all alone, she would have packed her bag and left to whichever city she came from.

In the same interview, Nushrat Bharucha also talked about the audience reaction to her flop films. She said that she anonymously went to a theatre to watch her film and heard people criticising her film, not recognising she was in the theatre. Nushrat struggled with all the criticism until Pyaar Ka Puchnama 2, which got her back to the limelight.

