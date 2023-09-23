When Parineeti Chopra Asked ‘Mimi Didi’ Priyanka Chopra To Be Her Bridesmaid

Parineeti Chopra is all set to become the bride of the AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. Ahead of the wedding, Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet note for her sister as she embarks on a new journey. The Citadel actress’s post raised suspicions about her being absent from the wedding ceremony. The post reminded social media users of the time Parineeti Chopra asked her ‘Mimi didi’ to be her bridesmaid.

When Parineeti Chopra asked Priyanka Chopra to get ready for ‘bridesmaid duties’

Following Parineeti Chopra’s engagement in May earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra shared a long note. She wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav. Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam." Soon after, Parineeti took to the comments to post her reaction. "Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp! 😁💕" wrote Parineeti.”

Priyanka Chopra wishes her little sister good luck ahead of her big day

On the morning of September 23, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a wish for Parineeti Chopra ahead of her wedding. The Citadel actress, who is currently in the USA, took to her Instagram to share a note for her cousin ahead of the big day, hinting at her absence from the celebrations. She shared a photo for the Ishaqzaade actress with the caption, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one….always wishing you much love. #newbeginnings.”

It was earlier reported that Priyanka Chopra will head to New Delhi on September 22 for the wedding celebration. It was reported that the actress would attend the celebrations with her daughter as Nick Jonas is in concert. The singer-songwriter is playing live concerts in the USA with his band Jonas Brothers.