Parineeti Chopra Asks ‘Mimi Didi’ Priyanka Chopra To Gear Up For ‘bridesmaid Duties’

Parineeti Chopra, who recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, has dropped a hint about her dream wedding. The actress asked her Mimi didi to start gearing up for her duties as a bridesmaid as she did the same for her wedding back in 2018. The Ishaqzaade actress dropped the clue about her upcoming wedding plans in response to Priyanka's post.

Sharing a series of photos from the couple's engagement ceremony, the Citadel actress penned a congratulatory note. She wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav. Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam." Soon after, Parineeti took to the comments to post her reaction. "Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp! 😁💕" wrote Parineeti. Check the post below.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement post

Th newly-engaged couple dropped a few pictures of their engagement on their social media handles. They captioned the post, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ." Soon after, celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty, among others, congratulated the couple with their best wishes. Several fans also congratulated the couple and one of them wrote, "Congratulations Tisha. So happy for you." Check the post below:

Parineeti pens note post engagement

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to thank fans, friends, and family for their well-wishes. "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined," she wrote.

She further penned, "We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav." Check the post below:

Several A-listers attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony. The guest list included Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Priyanka Chopra, and others. The engagement ceremony took place on May 13.