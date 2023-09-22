When Parineeti Chopra Spoke About Her Ideal Man: He Should Be Sensible, Mature...

Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The couple will get married in an intimate wedding ceremony on September 24 in Udaipur. As the soon-to-be-weds prepare for their big day, an old video of the Ishaqzaade actress talking about her ideal man is doing rounds on social media.

Parineeti Chopra says ‘age difference’ does not matter to her

In 2014, when Parineeti Chopra was doing promotional tours for her film Daawat-E-Ishq, she spilt the beans on her ideal man. The actress told Rediff, that all she needs is a ‘strong man’ who she can fall in love with. She said, “I need a strong man to fall in love with. I also want my man to have a great sense of humour.” She added that age difference is not an issue for her as she likes ‘mature’ men.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first appearance as a couple post their engagement| Image: Varinder Chawla)

She added, “He should be sensible, mature and I don’t care if he is 20 years older than me.” In the same interview, she also opened up about her idea of a ‘romantic date’. She said, “I have never been on a romantic date. If I fall in love, I would love to go on a date, but I don’t miss it.” She clarified that she would date a person only if she loved him. Interestingly, Parineeti and Raghav are both 34 years old.

Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha ‘the one’

(Parineeti Chopra's post for Raghav Chadha post their wedding | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Cupid struck the Ishaqzaade actress nine years after the interview. She met with the AAP leader Raghav Chadha and exchanged rings on May 13 in New Delhi. The couple is currently in Udaipur for their wedding festivities scheduled to take place on September 23 and September 24. Sharing the pictures from her engagement ceremony, the actress noted her meeting with Raghav. She shared that she once had breakfast with him and knew that he was ‘the one’.