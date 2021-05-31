When Raveena Tandon Opened Up On Limited Roles For Actresses In Their 40s

Raveena Tandon is one of those celebrities in India who is known to break stereotypes and is outspoken about various issues, from women empowerment to animal rights and many more, over the decades. In an interview with Kareena Kapoor, the 46-year old actor had spoken about limited roles for actresses in Bollywood in their 40s. The actor also opened up about adopting two daughters when she was only 21, becoming a grandmother, and many more topics.

Raveena Tandon on limited roles for actresses in the 40s

Last year in November, Raveena Tandon had appeared in an interview with Kareena Kapoor on her radio show What Women Want. The Jab We Met star told Raveena that in Hollywood we could see women appear in lead roles in varieties of characters if we see celebrities like Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, and said in India not many people were writing roles for women above the age of 40-45. Raveena said there was a trend and a cultural thing in India that if a heroine got married then she became a "bhabhi figure" and they cease to be the male fantasy.

Raveena expressed she does feel that the trend was changing now and even the audiences were accepting it. She said the audience now knew this was just like another job for them and that was a good thing that came about. The Dulhe Raja actor cited examples of herself, Karishma Kapoor, Kajol, and Tabu, who she felt were doing phenomenal work. She went on to give words of encouragement to Kareena and said that now was a great time especially for Kareena and her peers and five years down the line they will see an even better time. Kareena replied that she hoped so and Raveena assured her that she knows it will.

Kareena also asked Raveena about adopting two daughters at the age of 21 and now becoming the grandmother. Raveena said she has been known for breaking taboos and she has continued to do the same thing. She said she was 21 when she adopted her cousin's daughters and since it was not legal for single women to adopt kids back then her parents took them in and she was their legal guardian. She said raising two souls on this earth and watching them grow into their own success stories with their families, their home, and now their children gave her a sense of thankfulness and a sense of unconditional love. She expressed there was no greater joy or happiness than that.

A look at Raveena Tandon's movies

Raveena Tandon debuted with the film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 which was a hit and she received the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for her role. She then went on to star in films called Mohra and Laadla which were in the top 10 hits in the year 1994. Her other famous films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Upendra, Shool, Bulandi, and many more.

After a brief hiatus in acting, she made her comeback in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet in 2015 for a brief role. On the work front, Tandon will be starring in the Indian Kannada-language period drama film K.G.F: Chapter 2 which is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.