When Raveena Tandon Reacts To Remixes Of Her Iconic Songs

Actress Raveena Tandon was one of the most popular actresses of the '90s and early 2000s. The actress, in a career spanning over 30 years, has given the audience many memorable performances. Apart from acting, Raveena has also shown her dancing skills and has been a part of quite a few iconic songs in Bollywood. Many of Raveena Tandon's songs have been remixed and remade. In an interview, the actress was asked about her opinion on her hit songs getting a remix.

Raveena Tandon on her songs getting remixed

Back in 2020, Raveena Tandon had appeared on the talk show What Women Want with host Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena had asked Raveena what was her reaction when she heard her old songs getting remixed and also when her name appeared in songs like Kar Gayi Chull. The actress had replied that it was very interesting because whenever one of her songs got remade, there were a lot of people involved in the process and the song sometimes got a better and funkier beat which infused more life into the song. Raveena had exclaimed that it was a 'double dhamaka' whenever her songs got remade and they become super hit because she got to own those songs.

Raveena Tandon does a plastic pick-up drive

Raveena Tandon, who is currently spending some time away from the city, was recently seen conducting a plastic pick-up drive in her village. Raveena took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she should be seen digging and collecting plastic. In her caption, she wrote that she was trying to get rid of the plastic that was left behind by the farmers. Raveena's caption read, "Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers, in my gaon ka ghar. Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighbourhood as well. A weekend well spent!"

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the period action film K.G.F: Chapter 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The movie also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

