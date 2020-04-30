Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Did You Know He Almost Refused To Play Rauf Lala In 'Agneepath'

The entire nation is yet to come to terms with the unfortunate demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after he was admitted there a day earlier. Rishi Kapoor's family released a statement after his demise which said that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia.

Rishi Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema can never be forgotten. Rishi Kapoor managed to stun all the fans when he played the antagonist Rauf Lala in the 2012 film Agneepath. According to media reports, Rishi Kapoor had almost rejected the role which later went on to become one of the most appreciated characters that he essayed.

Rishi Kapoor had revealed that he had rejected to play Rauf Lala in Agneepath

Rishi Kapoor, in an earlier interview, had revealed to a publication that when he was told about the character of Rauf Lala, he went on to reject the film point-blank. Rishi Kapoor also told Karan Malhotra, the director of the movie that if he goes on to fail with his character, the entire movie will be a failure. However, Rishi Kapoor added that Karan Malhotra along with the makers of the movie pressurized him to do it.

Rishi Kapoor had also mentioned an interesting revelation about his character in the film. The late actor had further revealed that for the first time in 40 years of his career, he had decided to give a look test for the character. The actor had revealed that the look test had further given him the confidence to play the character.

Rishi Kapoor's family released a statement for all his grieving fans

Rishi Kapoor's family released a statement after his demise for all his fans who are still in mourning. This is what it reads:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

