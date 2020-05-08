39 Years Of 'Rocky': When Sanjay Dutt & Sunil Dutt Saved A Seat For Nargis At The Premiere

Actor Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with the film Rocky in 1981. As the film completes 39 years of its release, a rare picture from the film's premiere has found its way onto Twitter. As shared by a Twitter handle, in a black and white picture, Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt are seen sitting close to each other and seem to be caught up in a conversation at what seems to be Rocky's premiere.

When Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt left a seat vacant for Nargis

But what caught the attention of the fans in the picture a the vacant seat between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt. The chair is said to have been kept vacant for the late actor and Sanjay's mother, Nargis Dutt. She wanted to watch Rocky sitting next to Sanjay and Sunil Dutt.

ALSO READ | 'Will Take Some Time To Sink In': Sanjay Dutt Mourns Loss Of 'elder Brother' Rishi Kapoor

Nargis Dutt's desire remained unfulfilled as she passed away just a few days before the film's premiere, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Years later, memories from Sanjay Dutt's life were revived on the screen with Rajkumar Hirani's film, Sanju. If one has watched the film, they will recall the scene where Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt and Nargis are on their way back to India after her treatment.

That is when Nargis holds both of their hands and expressed her desire of wanting to watch Rocky's premiere sitting next to Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt. It is seen in the film that after her passing, Sunil and Sanjay saved a seat for her at Rocky premiere. Along with the premiere picture, a few other pictures were also shared. In one of the pictures, Sanjay Dutt is seen sitting on a bike as he got clicked. Another picture seems to be a still from Rocky and the film's poster was also shared.

ALSO READ | Trishala Dutt And Maanayata Console Sanjay Dutt Who Misses His Dear Friend Rishi Kapoor

Just a few days ago, Dutt shared a picture of him with Nargis on her death anniversary and captioned the picture, "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom". [sic]

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Says He Is Glad To Work With Mahesh Bhatt Yet Again In 'Sadak 2'

Starring Tina Munim. Amjad Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Reena Roy, Rakhee and more, Rocky was directed by Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt. The film revolved around Rakesh, who gets adopted by a Christian couple post his father's death. The couple renames him as Rocky. He later realised his true identity and pledges to avenge his father's death.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Talks About Virtual 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' Amid COVID-19, Says It Is An Emotion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.