'Will Take Some Time To Sink In': Sanjay Dutt Mourns Loss Of 'elder Brother' Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter handle and shared his fondest memory of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and also his grief at his demise. The Vaastav actor recalled 'Chintu Sir' fondly as an 'elder brother' to him as he mourned his death and shared a throwback photograph of himself with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone! pic.twitter.com/O8ifvO2G8L — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 4, 2020

Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt had collaborated and shared screen space in many films in the 80s and 90s which the late spoke about on the day the veteran actor passed away. On hearing of Rishi Kapoor's demise, Sanjay Dutt had tweeted a long note where he spoke about the last time that they had met and spoken on the phone. Sanjay Dutt called him an inspiration and expressed his deepest grief as he said, "I will miss you Chintu sir".

I will miss you Chintu sir. pic.twitter.com/ioWvKiJZxr — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 30, 2020

Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30 after battling leukemia for two years. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a night before his passing after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Rishi Kapoor was cremated in the presence of his immediate family and close friends on Thursday evening and his ashes were immersed in the Banganga river in Mumbai on Sunday.

