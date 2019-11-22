When Saroj Khan And Madhuri Dixit Set The Silver Screen On Fire With Dance Moves

Saroj Khan is considered to be one of the popular Bollywood choreographers. She has directed some of the most popular songs in the history of Hindi cinema and has more than 2,000 songs to her credit. Saroj Khan is the recipient of three National Film Award for Best Choreography, the most by any choreographer. She is also well-known for her association with actor Madhuri Dixit. The choreographer-actor duo has created some of the most popular Bollywood dance numbers.

Here are some of the best songs of Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit

1. Ek Do Teen - Tezaab

This track will never age due to Madhuri's impeccable performance and Alka Yagnik's captivating voice. It featured in the 1988 Anil Kapoor-starrer action film, Tezaab. The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan and it resulted in some iconic dance moves performed by Madhuri Dixit. The song was recreated for the 2018 Tiger Shroff-starrer action-thriller, Baaghi 2, in which Jacqueline Fernandez performed to the dance track.

2. Mera Piya Ghar Aaya- Yaarana

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya is one of Madhuri's most popular songs. Composed by Anu Malik and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song was an unofficial copy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song of the same name. The song featured in the 1995 David Dhawan directorial Yaarana, which also starred Rishi Kapoor and was a remake of the 1991 Julia Roberts-starrer, Sleeping with the Enemy. Madhuri's dance moves were hugely popular with filmgoers.

3. Dola Re Dola- Devdas

The 2002 Sanjay Leela Bhansali musical, Devdas, is well-known for its extravagant dance numbers, composed by Ismail Darbar. The most popular of all of the film's songs is Dola Re Dola. Sung by Shreya Goshal and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song was picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit and choreographed by Saroj Khan. She won the 2003 National Film Award for Best Choreography for her work on this song, which is considered by many to be one of the best-choreographed songs in Bollywood history.

