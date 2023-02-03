When Sidharth Malhotra Revealed What He Likes And Dislikes About Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot on February 6. While many are talking about their hush-hush relationship, here's throwback to the time when the Shershaah actor said that Kiara Advani doesn't have a love story with him.

During the promotions of Shershaa, Sidharth in an interview spoke about what he likes and dislikes about his co-star Kiara Advani. He said, "What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire, because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy."

"About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me. ”

The actor quickly added, “She picks a script and story, that she works on.”

Sidharth-Kiara relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly met on the wrap up party of Lust Stories in 2018. The couple then made a film together, Shershaah, which released digitally in 2021.

The rumoured couple, who won many hearts by their on-screen chemistry, were often spotted together on various occasions. Fans also speculated that the two went on vacations together.

Sidharht Malhotra and Kiara Advani rang in the New Year together in Dubai. The actors travelled together and were also pictured at the airport.

When Sid-Kiara made their relationship Insta official

The Shershaah couple, who never accepted their relationship in public, recently made it Instagram official on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday on January 16. Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture of herself with Sidharth Malhotra, where the two can be seen looking into each other's eyes in the backdrop of beautiful sunset.

Sharing the picture, Kiara Advani wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy." Kiara's post went viral on social media and garnered over 4 million likes.

Check out the picture below:

Sid-Kiara wedding

The couple is said to be tying the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. On Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a couple of pictures of herself from Mumbai airport on her Instagram Stories. She accompanied it by hashtags - Big Fat Wedding and Rajasthan Calling.

Many verified Film industry trackers too confirmed Sidharth-Kiara's wedding on their social media handles.