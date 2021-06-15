When Sushant Singh Rajput Gave A Tour Of His Bandra Abode; Check Out Video

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and fans are still having a hard time accepting his demise. The actor had a sprawling apartment in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai, which he had also given a tour of, back in 2018. Take a look at the house, which had all things Sushant liked and enjoyed.

Sushant Singh Rajput gave a house tour of his beautiful Bandra home

Back in 2018, Rajput gave a 6-minute-long tour of his colourful and sun-lit house, in the suburbs of Mumbai. He called his living room a time-travelling room, as it also had his telescope kept by the window. The actor was popularly known for his love of gazing at the stars and the moon.

He also gave a glimpse of his study room, which had a large number of books kept in various bookshelves around it. Sushant expressed that his favourite colour is yellow, which is why he opted for a bright yellow study table, overlooking the sea. He also gave a tour of his entertainment room, which had a projector and the actor mentioned, that he always wanted to get himself a projector and he finally got one. The entertainment room also had pictures of him from his NASA trip. While showing those, he shared all that he had wanted to become since he was a kid.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

The actor breathed his last in June 2020 and was found dead at his penthouse in Carter Road, Bandra. According to reports, he had been battling depression for some time and was undergoing medication for the same. His death took place soon after the passing of his former manager, Disha Salian.

Sushant Singh Rajput was residing at the Mont Blanc apartments at the time of his death, where he moved just 6 months before in December 2019. The house has now been listed in the market for rent again and the owners are expecting a whopping rent of 4 lakhs. The actor had signed a lease for 3 years, ending in 2022 and paid 4.51 lakhs a year, for the house.

