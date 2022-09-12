Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is surely very close to her family. From celebrating various festivals together to supporting one another in their professional ventures, the actor and her family always make time to be with each other. Now, the Laal Singh Chaddha star could be seen elated as she recently shot for a project with her aunt Neetu Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor shared several glimpses from her recent shoot with her actor-aunt Neetu Kapoor. In the first picture, the niece-aunt duo could be seen taking out some time to click selfies. In the pictures, Kareena could be seen wearing a white and pink printed kurti which she accessorised with a pair of jhumkas. On the other hand, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor donned a green kurta with some metal jewellery.

Sharing a selfie, the Talaash star wrote, "When you shoot with family... @neetu54." The caption of the next picture, in which the two actors could be seen clicking a selfie, read, "This shot is more important than the asli shot..." In the last picture, Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor could be seen enjoying a meal with makeup artist Mickey Contractor. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "And then of course the food." Neetu Kapoor reshared the pictures on her IG handle but did not reveal the details about the shoot.

On Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen playing the role of Rupa opposite Aamir Khan in the latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, received mixed reviews from the viewers. The actor now has a few projects in her kitty as she will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has an untitled film with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.