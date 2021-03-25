Where Was 'Mission Majnu' Filmed? Details About Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood Debut Movie

Mission Majnu is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The movie features the fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The actors had recently shared glimpses from the sets of Mission Majnu as the movie started its production work. As the movie is trending all over social media, a lot of people are curious to know about the Mission Majnu shooting location and have been wondering where was Mission Majnu filmed. Here is a look at the details about Mission Majnu filming location.

Where was Mission Majnu filmed?

According to a report by knocksense.com, Mission Majnu shooting locations are going to be in Lucknow and Mumbai. The actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna had recently announced that they have started filming Mission Majnu. The film will mark popular South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Mission Majnu cast also features Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The movie is going to be a story of an Indian mission in Pakistan. The report added that the filming of Mission Majnu is also expected to be done in Hazratganj's Jahangirabad Palace, La Martiniere, Malihabad and also on the city roads of Lucknow.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is slowly getting back on its feet. According to the report, the shooting schedule of the movie will be spanned over 45 days. There have been several exciting announcements about the movies that will be shot in Lucknow. Many popular Hindi movies have been shot in Lucknow like Gulaabo Sitabo, A Suitable Boy, Rangbaaz, Umrao Jaan, Raid, Jolly LLB 2 among others. One of the lead actors Sidharth Malhotra had also filmed his Jabariya Jodi with Parineetii Chopra in Lucknow.

Mission Majnu

The movie is expected to be an espionage thriller. It is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, and Sumit Batheja. The plot of the movie is based on an ambitious covert operation of India and is inspired by real events of the 1970s, added the report. The movie is expected to hit the screens later this year. Rashmika Mandanna had previously shared a short video from her first day of the shoot. Here is a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post about Mission Majnu

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram