WHO Chief Wishes BTS' RM, Jin & Suga A Speedy Recovery As Trio Tested COVID-19 Positive

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently reached out to the BTS members - RM, Jin and Suga after they tested COVID-19 positive earlier this weekend. Dr Tedros took to his Twitter handle and penned a special message hoping that the trio recovers soon.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music earlier this weekend confirmed that RM and Suga have exihibited no symptoms, while Jin was showing mild symptoms.

WHO Chief wishes BTS' RM, Jin & Suga a speedy recovery

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the WHO chief wrote, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요 (I hope you get well soon). It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn."

BTS' ARMY expressed gratitude to Dr Tedros for his tweet and further prayed for the BTS members' speedy recovery. Fans also joined him to urge their fellow fans to get vaccinated and take necessary precautions.

Well, this isn't the first time, Dr Tedros has tweeted about BTS. Earlier this year, he also congratulated the South Korean boy band when they were appointed as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. In his tweet, the WHO Chief wrote, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world."

Last year as well, he praised BTS member Jimin for breaking down the COVID-19 rules during his Vlive session for children to understand. He reposted the video of the same and penned, "What a very thoughtful message from @BTS_twt Jimin - 감사합니다 (thank you)! Children are indeed affected by #COVID19 restrictions, we should do our best to help them understand the situations, and support and comfort them. Together, we will end this pandemic. #BeHelpful."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, BTS' agency has assured BTS ARMY that they are doing everything to help the members recover soon. Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the Coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said.

Image: AP, Twitter/@BTS_twt