Who Is Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir? Know The Man Beyond The Controversy

It is not often that scriptwriters in the cinematic field get their prolonged moment in the sun. There are very few who have received widespread public recognition for scripting the lines that narrate the plot of a film. Manoj Muntashir is a rare example of the same. His recognition however, has come in the way of acute criticism directed at some of the dialogues in Om Raut's Adipurush. But who is Muntashir beyond the fame - or infamy - that Adipurush has brought him? Here's more on the man behind the controversy-stoking dialogues.

4 things you need to know

Manoj Muntashir has not only penned the dialogues for Adipurush but is also the lyricist for the film.

He has recently come under fire for the colloquial nature of a few dialogues in the film, to which sections of the audience have taken offence.

The writer and lyricist had addressed the issues on Republic Media Network's The Debate, also speaking exclusively with Republic Bharat.

In the latest development, Muntashir has requested protection from the Mumbai Police citing threats to his life.

Manoj Muntashir's evolving stance on the ongoing Adipurush controversy

In conversation with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Manoj Muntashir, in the presence of director Om Raut, had shared the rationale behind the colloquialisation of dialogues - particularly a few lines spoken by Devdutta Nage who played Hanuman in the film. Tagging the crafting of the dialogues as 'meticulous', Muntashir stated how language of the same kind has already been used by much-revered saints and oral storytellers in the country. He also briefly touched upon the fact that the re-telling of the Ramayana by elders almost always adopts the colloquial language in use.

Muntashir also spoke to Republic Bharat regarding how a certain section of people have been actively lobbying against him. He also revealed that he had been called 'anti-national'. The writer and lyricist further explained why he took creative liberties with Lord Hanuman's dialogues in Adipurush. He said that it was done to reflect the jovial and payful nature of Lord Hanuman. he further clarified that 300 versions of the Ramayana exist in the country, so any re-telling of the epic (such as Adipurush) would obviously be inspired by different versions.

Manoj Muntashir's legacy before Adipurush

Muntashir, who has recently become a household name, has penned a number of much-loved songs. His career trajectory began with scripting some segments of Kaun Banega Crorepati and some other reality TV shows. He then moved on to big-screen scripting and lyric-writing with Galliyan from Ek Villain (2014) bringing him much appaluse.

Muntashir continued to be recognised for his writing skills, with the Baahubali franchise offering some wonderful song lyrics. He arrived big on the scene, even before Adipurush. He won a National Award in 2022, at the 68th National Film Awards, for his work as a lyricist in the biopic Saina. The film was based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Muntashir has worked with industry heavyweights across the board, ranging from AR Rahman to MM Keeravani.

Muntashir's personal beliefs impacting his work

Manoj Muntashir has presented himself as a staunch and proud follower of Sanatan Dharma - something, which he says, has largely dictated the kind of projects he has chosen. The writer has claimed that he "passes on" at least 10 projects a year simply to stay in line with his values. Part of the backlash he is receiving for his work in Adipurush points to him as a 'sanatan-drohi'.

This time around, Muntashir's name is embroiled in controversy. He had shared a sentimental note not long back, sharing the decision to rework the objectionable dialogues in Adipurush. The re-worked version will be playing in theatres shortly.