Who Is Kunal Rawal, The Man Designing Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Attire? Here Is All We Know

In what is expected to be one of the most talked-about events of the year in Bollywood, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to officially tie the knot on December 9 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

The event that is set to have around 120 close family and friends as guests is expected to be nothing less than a grand affair with the couple having planned luxurious hospitality to the high profile attendees. Ahead of the grand Bollywood wedding, netizens are curious to know the designer attires that the couple will wear.

Vicky Kaushal's wedding attire

The 33-year-old actor is expected to wear an outfit from the renowned designer Kunal Rawal's label as earlier, celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla snapped the picture of an outfit being delivered to Kaushal's residence on Saturday.

The bag had designer Kunal Rawal's name written on it. Check out the picture here.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)

Who is Kunal Rawal?

According to IMDb, Menswear designer Kunal Rawal is one of the youngest in India to work on individual feature film projects. Starting his career in 2006 after graduating from the London College of Fashion, the young designer launched his own label after enjoying a successful stint designing costumes in Bollywood. His label, dubbed as a luxury Indian contemporary brand, became popular for its non-conforming approach towards men's fashion.

His designs have managed to establish his place in the fashion world by introducing his unique designs which often use intricate techniques like French knots, appliquéing, pleating, metallic work and more. With over 165k followers on Instagram, Rawal's designs stay true to his bio that reads 'Redefining bespoke Indian menswear'.

On the work front, several notable personalities have closed Kunal Rawal's fashion shows namely Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and more. He did not only make a name for himself in the Indian fashion industry but also worked overseas with names like artist Pharrell Williams, comedian Hasan Minhaj, designer Michael Russo, Edouard Guerrand Hermès among others.

Recently, the young designer designed attires for actor Rajkummar Rao post his wedding with longtime girlfriend Patralekha. Varun Dhawan was also sported wearing one of his designs during Diwali. According to his recent Instagram posts, Kunal Rawal designed wedding attires for personalities like Karan Boolani, Jasprit Bumrah and more.

More on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot on December 9. The wedding festivities will start on December 7. High profile personalities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor with beau Alia Bhatt will attend the wedding, as Republic Media Networks' sources.

(Image: @kunalrawalofficial/vickykaushal09/Instagram)