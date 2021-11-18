Who Is Preity Zinta's Husband Gene Goodenough? Know All About The Actor's Life Partner

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who has been married to Gene Goodenough for over five years now, recently welcomed their twins through surrogacy. The actor took to her verified Instagram handle and shared the joyful news with her Insta fam while expressing her gratitude to the doctors. She dropped a picture with her hubby and revealed the names of their newborn as Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Preity was elated to welcome her children in the family and further thanked the surrogate for giving them this joy.

Preity Zinta & hubby Gene Goodenough welcome twins

Sharing the adorable picture, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia#gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

Who is Gene Goodenough?

Based out of Los Angeles, Gene Goodenough is a management graduate from Marshall School of Business. Given that the Kal Ho Na Ho star has a good education backing with a post-graduate degree in criminal psychology, Gene comes as a well-qualified professional. He is currently working with NLine Energy Inc., a renewable energy development company in LA, as the Senior Vice President in their Product & Finance department. Before that Preity Zinta's husband worked with the Bank of America as their Assistant Vice President, and prior to that, he worked as the Vice President/Director of Product Management at Interthinx.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's marriage

Preity tied the knot with her longtime beau, Gene on February 28, 2016. The couple got married in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony that took place in Los Angeles. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. The pair hosted a grand party in Mumbai for Preity's friends and colleagues. Many celebs added the glamour quotient to her lavish reception.

Image: Instagram/@realpz