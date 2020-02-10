Who Is Sayyeshaa Saigal, The Girl Debuting Alongside John Abraham In '1911'?

Sayyeshaa Saigal is amongst those wonderful newcomers of Bollywood and Telugu film industry than has managed to win the audience's heart with her sweet and innocent looks. The actor is going to be seen opposite the handsome hunk John Abraham in his upcoming action film. Saigal is going to play a pivotal role in the movie. Since the announcement of the film, the audience wants to know more about the star. Here is everything you must know about the newcomer, Sayyeshaa Saigal.

All about Sayyeshaa Saigal

Sayyeshaa started her acting career with a massively loved Telugu action-romance film Akhil alongside Akhil Akkineni. Saigal played the role of Divya in the movie. The newcomer attracted a lot of fans for herself who loved her acting and beautiful smile.

Sayyeshaa Saigal is also known for her wonderful performance in her Bollywood debut film Shivaay. The movie is directed by Ajay Devgn wherein he also plays the lead character. The action-romance film failed to be a blockbuster but it amazed many millennials for the impressive acting of the star cast and the incredible action sequences.

Now, Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to rock the Hindi film industry yet again with her upcoming movie '1911.' The period drama is reportedly based on an iconic football match set in Kolkata in the year 1911. The breathtaking match took place between Mohun Bagan and East Yorkshire Regiment in the pre-independence era. Not much information is available on the Nikhil Advani directorial film but hopefully it is going to raise many eyebrows.

Sayyesha Saigal's Instagram

